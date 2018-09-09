St. Clair County, IL (KTRS) First responders have been busy with water rescues in the metro-east amid the heavy rainfall.

Authorities say late Saturday night a driver was rescued from flood waters on South 11th Street just outside of Belleville. First responders used a boat for the rescue operation. The driver wasn’t injured.

This is among over a dozen water rescues in St. Clair over the weekend.

In Missouri, a sheriff’s deputy was killed after his patrol car was swept away by floodwaters.

Authorities say 35-year-old Greene County Deputy Aaron Paul Roberts had just returned to service following a 911 hang-up call Friday night when he radioed that his car had been washed off the road into the Pomme de Terre River in Fair Grove.

Roberts’ body was found inside the car a short time later.