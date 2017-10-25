St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Five apartment complexes in St. Louis and St. Charles counties are accused of Fair Housing Act violations

On Thursday, the St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council filed complaints with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for construction violations which limits accessibility for the disabled. Will Jordan, EHOC Executive Director, said during a news conference at Paraquad, this is part of a year long investigation, “In 2017, architects, builders, and developers should all, and I mean all, know the basic requirements for accessibility and the HUD requirements are absolutely the basic. Instead our investigation found egregious design and construction violations for that limit housing opportunities and choices for persons with disabilities.”

The violations include lack of curb cuts, inaccessible entrances, and unusable interior spaces.

Aimee Wehmeier, President and CEO of Paraquad, calls these violations unacceptable.

“These barriers are like a door that’s locked without a key. We are shut out from equal housing. That’s poor planning and it’s illegal.” Wehmeier said.

The complexes named in the complaints are Vance Station Apartment Homes, Pinecrest Apartments, River Crossing Apartments, Bridgewater Residences, and Bramblett Hill Apartments.

Kent Evans, co-owner of Vance Station Apartment Homes, said this is the first he’s heard of this investigation. He said “it’s not factual. It’s an attack.” He also said “we have the best ADA units” and “we were in constant communications with Paraquad” during and after the construction.

KTRS News hasn’t received requested comment from management at the other apartment complexes.