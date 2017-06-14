Congressional Shooter Said To Be From Belleville

UPDATE: The man accused of opening fire during a congressional baseball practice is said to be from Belleville. ABC News has identified the suspect as 66 year old James Hodgkinson. He has been taken into custody. Hodgkinson has reportedly been critical of Republicans and President Donald Trump on social media. Five people were injured in […]

UPDATE: The man accused of opening fire during a congressional baseball practice is said to be from Belleville. ABC News has identified the suspect as 66 year old James Hodgkinson. He has been taken into custody.

Hodgkinson has reportedly been critical of Republicans and President Donald Trump on social media.

Five people were injured in the shooting, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Earlier story………….

WASHINGTON (AP) – A law enforcement official says the shooting in Virginia that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others is being investigated as a criminal act rather than an act of terrorism.

The official, who was not authorized to speak by name and spoke on condition of anonymity, also says the FBI is taking over the investigation, which is standard protocol in attacks involving federal officials such as a congressman.

Meanwhile, the White House says that it’s canceling President Donald Trump’s only public event on Wednesday due to the shooting involving members of Congress. Trump was scheduled to visit the Department of Labor later in the afternoon to talk about apprenticeships and sign an executive order.

Trump said in statement earlier that the White House was “deeply saddened by this tragedy.”

The White House also canceled a “listening session” on tax reform with top economic adviser Gary Cohn and auto industry leaders.

Scalise was undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The gunman is in custody.