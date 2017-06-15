Five Killed After Van And Train Collide In Central Illinois

Nokomis, IL (KTRS) – Five elderly people are dead after a freight train hit their van as they returned from an ice cream social in central Illinois. Illinois State Police say the 79-year-old man driving the van failed to yield to the oncoming train at a rail crossing near Nokomis on Wednesday evening. The train […]

Nokomis, IL (KTRS) – Five elderly people are dead after a freight train hit their van as they returned from an ice cream social in central Illinois.

Illinois State Police say the 79-year-old man driving the van failed to yield to the oncoming train at a rail crossing near Nokomis on Wednesday evening. The train hit the driver’s side of the van.

State police say three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two were taken to St. Louis-area hospitals where they died.

Police say the five victims were in their 70s and 80s and from nearby Pana