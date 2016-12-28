Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Five Suspects Sought In South City Burglary

Five Suspects Sought In South City Burglary

Local

Five Suspects Sought In South City Burglary

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)   Five women are being sought in connection with a south St. Louis burglary. Police say four of the suspects distracted an employee at the Bahn Mi So Restaurant on South Grand on December 1st. That’s when the fifth suspect headed down to the basement of the business, which leads to […]

Written by:
2016/12/28 10:20 AM
Five Suspects Sought In South City Burglary

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)   Five women are being sought in connection with a south St. Louis burglary.

Police say four of the suspects distracted an employee at the Bahn Mi So Restaurant on South Grand on December 1st. That’s when the fifth suspect headed down to the basement of the business, which leads to a residential living space. The suspect allegedly stole money from that residence.

The restaurant’s security cameras captured images of the suspects. You’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS Suspect2Suspect3Suspect4Suspect5Suspect1 if you recognize the suspects.

Tagged: , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!