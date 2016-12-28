Five Suspects Sought In South City Burglary

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Five women are being sought in connection with a south St. Louis burglary.

Police say four of the suspects distracted an employee at the Bahn Mi So Restaurant on South Grand on December 1st. That’s when the fifth suspect headed down to the basement of the business, which leads to a residential living space. The suspect allegedly stole money from that residence.

The restaurant’s security cameras captured images of the suspects. You’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS if you recognize the suspects.