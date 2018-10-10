ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rain-soaked rivers and creeks continue rising in Missouri, closing more than 80 roads and inundating farmland.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the road closures are mostly in the northwest part of the state, where nearly two dozen counties are under a flood warning.

The National Weather service says the Missouri River is expected to flood a residential area in St. Joseph and railroad tracks in Napoleon as it crests Wednesday in those cities at more than 8 feet (2.5 meters) above flood stage. In northeast Missouri, the Mississippi River is beginning to flood, closing some roads. As the water slowly moves southward, floodgates are expected to close in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau.

The Platte and Grand rivers also are flooding. And some of the state’s farm levees are at risk of being overtopped.