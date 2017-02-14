Florissant City Council discusses repealing pit bull ban

( KTRS ) The Florissant City Council held a public meeting Monday night and discussed repealing a ban on pit bulls. Florissant has had an ordinance banning pit bulls within city limits since 2005. Last night, the council took public comments on a measure that would lift the restriction and another that would strengthen the […]

( KTRS ) The Florissant City Council held a public meeting Monday night and discussed repealing a ban on pit bulls.

Florissant has had an ordinance banning pit bulls within city limits since 2005. Last night, the council took public comments on a measure that would lift the restriction and another that would strengthen the city’s rules on dangerous dogs. The discussion brought out dozens of residents and advocates dressed in orange to show their support for repealing the ban.

Advocates say pit bulls are not inherently vicious but are put at risk by negligent owners and poor trainers.

Supporters of the ban said other restrictions should be in place, including rules governing spaying and neutering, and licensing and registration.

The city council is expected to make a final decision at their next meeting, February 28th.