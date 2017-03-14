Florissant Lifts Pit Bull Ban

Florissant, MO (KTRS) Pit bulls are no longer off limits in Florissant. The Florissant City Council voted on Monday night to end its ban on pit bulls, but strengthened its dangerous dog ordinance. That ordinance contains stronger language requiring residents to register their pets and for enforcing rules on spaying and neutering. The removal of […]

The Florissant City Council voted on Monday night to end its ban on pit bulls, but strengthened its dangerous dog ordinance. That ordinance contains stronger language requiring residents to register their pets and for enforcing rules on spaying and neutering.

The removal of the ban comes after weeks of testimony from those on both sides of the issue. Supporters of the pit bull ban said they were concerned about public safety, while opponents said safety depends on people being responsible dog owners.

The city seized 201 pit bulls between 2011 and last August. Of those, 164 were killed and seven were returned to their owners. The rest were adopted or given to dog rescue groups.

Florissant’s ban on the breed has been in place since 2005.