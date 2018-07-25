St. Charles, MO (KTRS) A Florissant man is charged in connection with a shooting yesterday in Wentzville.

According to the St. Charles County Police Department, 40-year-old Carl J. Townsend allegedly fired several rounds from a .45 caliber pistol toward a 38-year-old man who was assisting one of his tenants with moving. Townsend had been arguing with his tenant over a pending eviction from a residence in the 2600 block of Juanest Lane. The victim suffered a gunshot wound, and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Townsend has been charged with first degree assault and is being held on a $250-thousand-dollar cash-only bond.