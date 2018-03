St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following a shooting in north St. Louis.

Police say Mario D. Fox of Florissant was found shot to death at just before 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 5300 block of Shreve. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.

This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least 29 for the year.

Anyone with any information is asked to call St. Louis Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-877-371-8477.