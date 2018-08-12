ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman and a child are dead after drowning over the weekend in a deadly stretch of the Meramec River.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 35-year-old Rose Shaw and 12-year-old Deniya Johnson, both of Florissant, drowned Saturday afternoon in the Meramec River in Castlewood State Park. Their bodies were recovered Saturday night.

St. Louis County Police say the victims were part of a group of five people who all went under water Saturday afternoon. A man and two girls were rescued, but Shaw and Johnson, who was a friend of Shaw’s daughter, died.

Over the past 14 years, 14 people have died in that portion of the river.