Former Edwardsville officer pleads guilty to burglaries

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – A former Edwardsville police officer has pleaded guilty to six felony counts over two years after he was charged with a long string of burglaries. Forty-three-year-old Brian Barker pleaded guilty to four burglary charges and one charge each of official misconduct and aggravated possession of stolen firearms. Barker was arrested in […]

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – A former Edwardsville police officer has pleaded guilty to six felony counts over two years after he was charged with a long string of burglaries.

Forty-three-year-old Brian Barker pleaded guilty to four burglary charges and one charge each of official misconduct and aggravated possession of stolen firearms. Barker was arrested in December 2014 and charged in multiple burglaries of businesses and homes over a period of 15 years, some of which he committed while on duty and in uniform.

Madison County prosecutors say video footage showed him cleaning out the cash register of a local hair salon. Evidence found in his home linked him to a number of other burglaries.

Barker’s attorney says an additional 16 charges will be dropped and that Barker will negotiate with the state’s attorney’s office for restitution to the victims.