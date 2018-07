Florissant, MO (KTRS) A former longtime mayor of Florissant has passed away.

Our partners at Fox 2 News are reporting that former Mayor Robert Lowery died Monday night after suffering a fall. Lowery spent a half of a century serving the city of Florissant.

He started out as a patrolman with the Florissant Police Department. He became the city’s police chief in 1979. He served as mayor from 2000 until 2011.

Lowery was 78.