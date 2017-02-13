Former Hardee’s HQ Site of Puzder Protest

A mass demonstration in downtown St. Louis at what used to be Hardee’s headquarters protesting labor secretary nominee Andy Puzder, attracted about 250 people Monday. Protestors marched from the Gateway Arch to the Hardee’s HQ at 100 Broadway, shutting that block down about noon. About a dozen city police officers monitored the crowd, following protesters who made their way into the building, without incident. Once inside, protesters continued to rally and chant, followed by speakers outside the building. The resounding topic: Trump’s pick for labor secretary, Andy Puzder, CEO of the fast food company that owns Hardee’s and Carl Junior’s, makes more in a day than he pays his workers for an entire year. Marchers came to St. Louis from nearby cities like Memphis and Kansas City to take their message to Puzder’s home base.