St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) The former mayor of Kinloch is facing eight months behind bars for stealing from the town’s fire district.

That sentence was handed down on Wednesday for Darren Small in federal court. His wife, Jayna Small, a former president of the fire district board of directors, was sentenced to probation last week. The couple must repay $75,000 to the district.

Prosecutors say the Smalls used a fire district debit card to pay bills and buy personal items. Jayna Small also wrote checks to herself, including a $7,200 check to pay for her murdered son’s funeral.

Darren Small also served as the fire chief for Kinloch.