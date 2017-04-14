Former Lambert, Spirit Airport Director Richard Hrabko Passes Away at 78

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) The man who helped St. Louis Lambert International Airport weather several financial storms, Richard Hrabko, has passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer. Hrabko was 78. Hrabko was former director of both Lambert Airport as well as Spirit of St. Louis Airport, which he ran for more than 35 years. Hrabko was instrumental […]

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) The man who helped St. Louis Lambert International Airport weather several financial storms, Richard Hrabko, has passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer. Hrabko was 78. Hrabko was former director of both Lambert Airport as well as Spirit of St. Louis Airport, which he ran for more than 35 years. Hrabko was instrumental in a 70-million dollar renovation plan at Lambert Airport, including Terminal 1 and its concourses, and he helped St. Louis survive after American Airlines reduced its air schedule through St. Louis in 2009. St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay calls Hrabko’s passing a great loss for this region and the aviation community. Funeral arrangements are pending.