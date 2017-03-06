Former Longtime Missouri Lawmaker Passed Away

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A funeral Mass is planned for a former longtime Missouri lawmaker. John Schneider passed away last Thursday, just one day after his 80th birthday. Schneider was a Democrat who represented the Florissant area. He served in the Senate from 1971 to 2002 after two years in the Missouri House. Schneider’s dauaghter, […]

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A funeral Mass is planned for a former longtime Missouri lawmaker.

John Schneider passed away last Thursday, just one day after his 80th birthday. Schneider was a Democrat who represented the Florissant area. He served in the Senate from 1971 to 2002 after two years in the Missouri House.

Schneider’s dauaghter, Anne Golterman says her father devoted himself to speaking up for people who didn’t have anyone else to stand up for them. Schneider championed helped pass laws on consumer issues, social services and health. But he also fought against abortion and helped limit public funding for the procedure.

“He was highly respected by his colleagues,” said Wayne Goode, Schneider’s longtime Senate colleague and friend. “Always a good, reliable vote, in my opinion, on important legislation to do what’s right for the people, as opposed to special interests.”

Schneider’s funeral will be held Tuesday at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church.