St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Former President Bill Clinton visited the Gateway City on Wednesday.

This was part of his tour of facilities which have implemented the Alliance for a Healthier Generation program, co-founded by the Clinton Foundation. Clinton’s first stop was at Gateway Elementary, located in one of the city’s highest crime neighborhoods.

Clinton said he hopes this program instills better choices for the youth, “ I hope it makes them feel more empowered and less likely to act on frustrations and more likely to look for answers, because that’s what we need all over the country today. It’s easy to feel anger or resentment. It’s more important to find answers.”

Clinton said he is please with the progress the program is having at Gateway Elementary.

“What this school here is doing for these kids will benefit this area twenty years from now. Twenty years from now, these kids that are doing these exercises will be walking around with normal lives, productive citizens, doing things. “ Clinton said.

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation program serves more than 35,000 schools across America.

Clinton also made stops at the MetroMarket in north St. Louis and a STEM program for underserved girls in north St. Louis County.