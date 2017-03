Former SNL Cast Member Talks About Participating On Dancing With The Stars

Chris Kattan, former SNL cast member, joined John Carney to talk about participating on Dancing with the Stars. Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars premieres tonight at 7pm on ABC.

By Brady Hempen