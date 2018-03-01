ST. LOUIS (AP) — The estranged mother of former St. Louis police chief Sam Dotson has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $2 million from a Missouri real estate company.

Seventy-year-old Carol Dotson, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of wire fraud. Carol Dotson was officer administrator of a commercial real estate property management company in Olivette. Federal prosecutors say she embezzled the money from July 2003 to February 2017.

She wrote several checks to herself and withdrew large sums of money from the company. She used the money to care for her mother, mortgage payments and other personal expenses.

KMOV reports former chief Sam Dotson says he’s been estranged from his mother for years.

Dotson faces up to 20 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine or both.

