Former St. Louisan Charged in Threats Against Jewish Centers Denied Bail

New York (KTRS) The former journalist from St. Louis who was arrested in connection with threats against Jewish organizations has made his first New York court appearance. Juan Thompson appeared in Manhattan federal court yesterday, where a judge appointed an attorney to represent him. Bail was denied, so Thompson will remain behind bars until his hearing next month. Prosecutors say the 31-year-old Thompson made threats against at least eight Jewish community centers, schools or other facilities … including the Jewish Community Center in Creve Coeur ,,, to harass his girlfriend.

The charges claim that he sometimes emailed threats using the woman’s name or used his name but claimed she was trying to implicate him. Thompson was fired from the online publication The Intercept last year after being accused of fabricating story details.