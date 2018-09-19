Mike Sanders also was ordered Wednesday to forfeit $40,000. He pleaded guilty earlier this year conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Sanders had been on a trajectory to run for statewide or congressional office before resigning two years ago as head of Jackson County government. In his guilty plea, Sanders acknowledged converting $62,000 in political campaign funds into cash in a check-cashing scheme involving a disabled friend from high school.

While some of that cash went for political purposes, Sanders admitted using $15,000 to $40,000 of the cashed checks for personal use. Sanders will begin serving his sentence Nov. 5.