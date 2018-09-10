ST. LOUIS (KTRS) A former Washington University medical school executive has been indicted on charges of embezzling thousands of dollars from the school. The U-S Attorney’s office says the former Business Director for the school’s Division of Medical Education, Barbara Skudrzyk, also known as Barbara Najarro, is charged with six counts of embezzling $300,000 from the school over an eight-year period.

Investigators say Skudrzyk hired contractors and other workers to personal services for her benefit and at her home. She would falsify invoices and tax forms to make it look as though they’d worked for the school. She also arranged for the school to pay for overseas trips for herself and her family. If convicted, she faces 120 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.