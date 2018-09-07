Overland, MO (KTRS) The group “Forward Through Ferguson” is sharing its State of the Report results with the community.

On Thursday night the first of three town halls was held in Overland. About 50 people turned out for the event to learn about the progress on the recommendation made by the Ferguson Commission.

Yinka Faleti, the organization’s executive director, called what happened to Michael Brown in 2014 a symptom of racial inequity.

“It was sad, it was unfortunate, and it was preventable.” Faleti said.

Faleti added, “We believe this thing can be fixed. We believe that St. Louis can become a racially equitable St. Louis.”

Last month Forward Through Ferguson released its first update on the progress of the recommendations made by the Ferguson Commission. The next town hall is scheduled for October 10th at the O’Fallon Park Rec Center in north St. Louis.