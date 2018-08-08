St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Three years after the Ferguson Commission’s landmark report, only five of the 47 signature priority recommendations have been implemented.

That’s according to Forward Through Ferguson’s inaugural State of the Report, which was released Wednesday, the eve of the 4th anniversary of the fatal shooting of Michael Brown during a police confrontation in Ferguson.

“We believe that a racially equitable St. Louis is possible, where a person’s life outcomes cannot be predicted by their race. But, achieving it will require coordinated, intentional work across all sectors and bold regional leadership with visionary imagination about what is possible,” Yinka Faleti, FTF’s Executive Director said. “This report card will be instrumental in driving progress toward a future St. Louis where everyone has justice and the opportunity to thrive.”

Forward Through Ferguson will host a series of community town halls in the coming months to share the State of the Report results with the community. The first town hall will be held at Indian Trails County Library Branch on September sixth.

The full report is available online at www.forwardthroughferguson.org.

About Forward Through Ferguson: Forward Through Ferguson (FTF) was created as the final act of the Ferguson Commission in December of 2015 and is charged with being a catalyst for implementation of its community-based policy recommendations. FTF centers impacted communities and mobilizes accountable bodies to advance racially equitable systems and policies that ensure all residents in the St. Louis region can thrive. In April, FTF released its #STL2039 Action Plan—a three-part strategy to achieve a racially equitable St. Louis by 2039, a generation after the killing of Michael Brown Jr. and events of #Ferguson, where every St. Louisan regardless of race and zip code has access to opportunity