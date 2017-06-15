Fountain Park Neighborhood Hosts Annual Juneteenth Celebration

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The neighbors of Fountain Park and Centennial Church will be hosting its fourth annual Juneteenth Community Awareness Celebration this weekend. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States.

A number of fun-filled activities will follow for the three day celebration:

• Friday, June 16th- Between 6:45 p.m.-8:30 p.m., the evening will begin with a gospel explosion at Centennial Christian Church, followed by a reception and movie in Fountain Park.

• Saturday, June 17th- Between 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., the day will be filled with community education booths, children activities, entertainment, free food and a bike and car show.

• Sunday, June 18th-Centennial Christian Church will hold morning worship services in Fountain Park from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. as free gifts will be given to all fathers.

Fountain Park Neighborhood is located in the city of St. Louis and is just two blocks away from the Central West End. The neighborhood is known for its stately houses, shopping, and diversity.

Written By: Jarina Ball