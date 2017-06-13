Fountain Park Neighbors to Celebrate Juneteenth Weekend

The Neighbors of Fountain Park, in collaboration with Centennial Church, will host its fourth annual Juneteenth Community Awareness Celebration June 16 – 18 in Fountain Park.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth was mainly celebrated in Texas until in recent decades, when communities throughout the country have held celebrations.

Friday, June 16: 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. — Gospel Explosion at Centennial Christian Church followed by a reception and a movie in Fountain Park.

Saturday, June 17: 1 to 7 p.m. — The day will be filled with community education booths, children activities, entertainment, free food and a bike and car show.

Sunday, June 18: Father’s Day Tribute and Celebration — Centennial Christian Church, a prominent 100-plus-year-old congregation, will hold morning worship services in Fountain Park from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free gifts will be given to all fathers.

The Fountain Park Neighborhood is located in the City of St. Louis Missouri with Martin Luther King on the north, Delmar on the south, Walton on the east, and Kingsway on the west — just two blocks from the Central West End.