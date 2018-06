Maryland Heights, MO (KTRS) The cause of a four alarm fire at a Maryland Heights apartment complex is being vestighated.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at the Woodhollow Apartment Complex just off of Dorsett and I-270 at just after 8 a.m. Sunday. The fire started on the second floor in one of the buildings. Multiple people had to be rescued.

One person suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to an area hospital.

Thirty six units sustained damage.