St. Louis, MO (KTRS) It was violent weekend in the city of St. Louis.

Four people were killed and one was injured in separate shootings in north St. Louis. Police say the first incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Evans. That’s where a woman was discovered in a crashed vehicle

According to the investigation, it appeared that she had multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

Then at just before noon Sunday, a man was found shot to death on Marcus and Ashland.

A shot time later, a woman was found shot to death inside of a vehicle on Taylor and St. Louis Avenue. This was followed a shooting in the 900 Block of Canaan at just after 8:30 p.m. Police say two men in their twenties were gunned down. One died at the scene and the second victim suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and leg.

There’s no word on a motive or any arrests in any of these cases. The names of the victims haven’t been released.

These latest killings bring the St. Louis murder count to at least 128 for the year.