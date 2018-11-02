HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) – Four alleged members or associates of a white supremacist gang known as the Aryan Circle have been indicted after an assault in eastern Missouri. The indictment says the four, and others, assaulted a person called “C.B.” in Jefferson County in November 2013. The indictment says the four, and others, assaulted a person called “C.B.” in Jefferson County in November 2013. Prosecutors say the alleged assault occurred so the four could establish or maintain their status in the gang.