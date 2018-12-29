St. Charles, MO (KTRS) Four people are dead following a shooting in St. Charles.

Police around 1 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Whetstone Drive. Upon arrival, officers found four victims inside of a residence.

Officers then noticed a suspicious car on the scene before it took off. A chase ensued involving gunfire. No one was hurt. The chase ended with the suspect being taken into custody.

Police also say the suspect also carjacked a woman, stabbing her, but she is expected to survive.

There’s no word on a motive in the case. The names of the victims and the suspect hasn’t been released.