A 4-year-old girl is killed and five others injured in a St. Peters car accident late Friday evening.

Police say the accident happened on Salt River Road near Spencer Road. Four-year-old Jenna-vecia Ruval-caba of Old Monroe, Missouri was fatally injured. A van reportedly hit a patch of ice and slid head-on into a Jeep Cherokee. All five passengers in the jeep are related. The driver of the van is listed in stable condition. Accident reconstruction is investigating the accident.