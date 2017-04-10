Frannie, the dog stabbed 19 times, finds new home

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) The 10-year-old female poodle mix that suffered 19 stab wounds and was rescued by police and the Humane Society of Missouri, has found her new forever home. The family of one of the St. Louis County first responder unit that investigated the incident in which the dog was injured, is adopting Frannie. […]

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) The 10-year-old female poodle mix that suffered 19 stab wounds and was rescued by police and the Humane Society of Missouri, has found her new forever home. The family of one of the St. Louis County first responder unit that investigated the incident in which the dog was injured, is adopting Frannie. The family has asked to remain anonymous. Rescuers discovered Frannie, who has recovered from her attack, after police responded to a call about a mental case at a church in North St. Louis County. She was suffering from blood loss, shock and trauma when she arrived at the Humane Society. Days later, the dog’s owner surrendered custody of Frannie to the Humane Society.

She received intensive treatment, surgery and a thorough dental cleaning as she recovered at the Humane Society of Missouri adoption center.