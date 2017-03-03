Fraud hotline established for St. Louis primary election

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The top prosecutor in St. Louis has established a hotline for those who suspect voter fraud in Tuesday’s primary election. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2mjqXlB ) that it is imperative that voters have confidence in elections. She will have two veteran attorneys ready to assist anyone […]

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2mjqXlB ) that it is imperative that voters have confidence in elections. She will have two veteran attorneys ready to assist anyone who calls the hotline number to report fraud allegations.

Several candidates are running for mayor starting with the primary. Incumbent Democrat Francis Slay is not seeking a fifth term. The general election is April 4.

Gardner was elected circuit attorney in November. Her predecessor, Jennifer Joyce, investigated complaints of voting irregularities after the August primary. A judge eventually granted two do-over elections that resulted in different results.