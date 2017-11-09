St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Area restaurants and retailers will be offering special deals and freebies to veterans and military members on Saturday in observance of Veteran’s Day.

Offers.com has compiled a list of 80 plus businesses that will participate:

Dining

54th Street Grill – Free Entree up to $12 to veterans and active duty on Veterans Day (Saturday Nov. 11, 2017). For dine-in only.

Applebee’s – Free entree for Veterans from their special Veterans Day menu which includes: American Standard Burger, Butcher’s Meat and Potatoes, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad, Oriental Chicken Salad, and Three-Cheese Chicken Cavatappi. Many Applebee’s locations go above and beyond to decorate the restaurants in Red, White and Blue, create balloon arch openings, share letters to veterans from local school, as well as performances by local marching bands and color guards. Simply show proof of military service, such as a U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, DDT214 Citation or Commendation, your U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, a Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES) or your Veterans Organization Card.

Back Yard Burgers – Free Classic Burger for Vets and active duty military on Saturday Nov. 11. Show military ID or dress in uniform.

Baker’s Square – Free breakfast for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. Choose from buttermilk pancakes, french toast or a belgian waffle. Show military ID.

Bar Louie – Free burger or free flatbread for veterans and active military. Must show proof of service.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – Veterans and active duty military get a free meal on Friday Nov. 10, and Saturday Nov.11, valued up to $12.95. Additionally, BJ’s is honoring active duty and retired military all month long with its Buy a Hero a Beer program. Starting on Nov. 1, guests over the age of 21 may contribute $6 toward a pint of BJ’s craft beer (or BJ’s handcrafted soda) for a veteran or military hero at a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse nationwide. You can contribute online at bjsrestaurants.com/hero, on the BJ’s mobile app or directly on your restaurant bill. Active and retired military who would like a beer can sign up online to reserve one. They will then receive a promo code to redeem their BJ’s craft beer or handcrafted soda.

Black Angus – Special $9.99 Certified Angus Beef Top Sirloin Steak, served with home-style mashed potatoes, broccoli with garlic butter and a beverage to veterans and active-duty military. Offer is valid from open to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11, with a military ID present.

Bob Evans – Free meal from a choice of six options for veterans and active-duty military personnel on Nov. 11, 2017. Meals valid for the promo include: Stack of hotcakes (buttermilk of multigrain), Freshed Back Brioche French Toast, Country Biscuit Breakfast, Mini Sampler Breakfast, Farm Boy Sandwich, and Country Fried Steak Dinner. Eligible identification includes a U.S. Uniformed Services (current or retired) Identification Card, a current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), or a Veterans’ organization card (American Legion or VFW, for example). Guests wearing a military uniform on Veterans Day also are eligible.

Boston Market – Buy one individual meal and drink and get one individual meal free with this printable Veterans Day coupon. Promo valid Nov. 10 – 12.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Free small traditional boneless wings and side of fries on Nov. 11 for active and retired service members. Dine-in only, no substitutions or upgrades. Must be in uniform, or present proof of service (includes: permanent or temporary US military ID cards, a DD 214, veteran’s card, a photograph of yourself in military uniform, or dine-in at a participating location in uniform).

California Pizza Kitchen – Free entree for past and present members of the U.S. military on Nov. 11. Service members can order from a special Veterans Day menu that includes pizzas, pastas and full-size salads. Dine-in only, no substitutions. Guests must be in uniform or show proof of service.

Carrabba’s – Free appetizer for Veterans and active military members on Nov. 11 with the purchase of an entree and a Coca-Cola beverage. Mention the offer to redeem.

Chevys Fresh Mex – Free Build your own 3-item combo for Veterans and active military on Nov. 11. Choose from a selection of Tacos, Enchiladas, Chile Relleno, Tamale or Flautas. All persons must have one of the following forms of identification: (a) U.S. Uniformed Services Identification Card, (b) U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, © Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), (d) Veterans Organization Card (i.e. American Legion and VFW), (e) DD214 Certificate, (f) Veteran Identification Card (VIC) or, (g) Photograph in U.S. Uniform or wearing U.S. Uniform.

Chicken Salad Chick – Free Chick Special and drink for veterans on Nov. 10, 2017. Must show proof of service with VA ID, military ID or DD214. See a map of locations here.

Chili’s – Free entree to veterans and active military on Veteran’s Day, Saturday, Nov. 11. At participating Chili’s restaurants, the menu items being offered will include the following: Chicken Crispers, Chicken Bacon Rach Quesadillas, Oldtimer with Cheese, Classic Bacon Burger and Chili or Soup & Salad.

Chipotle – Buy-one-get-one (BOGO) promotion from 5 p.m. to close on the Tuesday before Veteran’s Day, Nov. 7. Valid on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders. All active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with a valid U.S. military ID and veterans with ID, are eligible for a BOGO at all Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. on this day.

Chuck E. Cheese’s – One free personal cheese pizza with any food purchase on Veterans Day (Saturday Nov. 11, 2017). Must show ID. Coupon code #5500. U.S. locations only. Chuck E. Cheese’s also has ongoing specials for military families.

Claim Jumper – Free Meal for Veterans Nov. 13. Please note this offer is for the Monday after Veterans Day. The menu includes Chicken Pot Pie, Hot Turkey Sandwich, BBQ Chicken Salad, Classic Cheeseburger, Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes, Coconut Shrimp, Grilled Shrimp, Country Fried Steak, and Black Tie Chicken Pasta. Veterans must show official verification of their service. See full menu.

Denny’s – Free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 10 for inactive and military personnel from 5 a.m. to noon, at participating locations. Must have a valid military ID for the offer. Includes your choice of breakfast items such as two fluffy buttermilk or hearty wheat pancakes, two eggs cooked to order, two sizzling bacon strips or hash browns.

Famous Dave’s – Free Two Meat Salute for former and current military. Choose two meats from a select menu. Served with choice of one side and a corn bread muffin. Dine-in only. Must provide valid photo identification and proof of military service (including U.S. Uniformed Services ID card, form DD-214 or current leave and earnings statement with photo ID).

Fazoli’s – Free Spaghetti with Meat sauce or Marinara for Veterans and active military with coupon and with valid ID or while in uniform, on Veterans Day Nov. 11 at participating locations. No purchase necessary. E-Family members will be offered a $1.99 Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce with Drink Purchase.

Firebirds – Free lunch or dinner for veterans and active-duty military on Friday Nov. 10. Purchase of entra of equal or greater value required.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers – Free combo meal card to be given out to Veterans and active-duty military only on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The card can be received only by Veterans/active-duty military but can be redeemed by anyone.

Friendly’s – Free Big-Two-Do breakfast or free burger on Saturday, Nov. 11. Veterans and active military with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card will receive a free Big-Two-Do breakfast (choice of two slices of French toast, two buttermilk pancakes or two slices of toast; two strips of crispy bacon or two sausage links and two made-to-order farm fresh eggs), or All American Burger (fries and a beverage) during lunch or dinner hours at their local Friendly’s restaurant.

Frisch’s Big Boy – Free Big Boy Sandwich to veterans on Nov. 11. Show military ID or Veterans Administration ID Card. Dine-in only (not valid for drive-through orders).

Gatti’s Pizza – Free buffet or free medium 1-topping pizza for carryout for veterans and active military members with ID.

Golden Corral – Veterans and active-duty members get a free thank-you dinner as part of Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night. The event will take place Nov. 13, 2017. Plus, enter the Honor Your Hero Photo Contest for a chance to win free dinner every month for a year. Details here (ends Nov. 14).

Hof’s Hut – 20% off entire month of November (Military Families Month) for veterans and active-duty military. Free dessert (on top of the 20% discount) on Veterans Day. Show military ID or proof of service. Excludes Thanksgiving Day, alcohol and catering. The 20% offer is valid for up to four guests.

Hooters – Free Meal for Veterans and Active Duty on Nov. 11 The Veterans Day menu includes the following items (choose one with beverage purchase): 10-Piece Traditional Wings; 10-Piece Boneless Wings; Buffalo Chicken Sandwich; Buffalo Chicken Salad or a Hooters Burger. The dine-in only offer is valid for all military members – retired and active – with proof of military service.

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse – Free lunch or dinner (including sides and a non-alcoholic beverage) on Fri. Nov. 10. Veterans and active-duty military can order from a special menu. Lunch is served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner will be served 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bring proof of service. Only some locations are participating. For participating locations and the special menus, go here.

K&W Cafeterias – Free meal for all who have served with presentation of military ID on Saturday Nov. 11 (11 a.m. to closing). One free meal per ID. Free meal includes entree, two vegetables, bread and refillable beverage. See menu.

Little Caesars – Free lunch combo on Nov. 11 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Includes four slices of deep-dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product. Must show proof of service. Order must be placed before 2 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse – Free meal for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Choose any American Roadhouse Meal. Cannot be combined with any other offers (including the 10% military discount). Military ID required. Not all locations are participating. See participating locations here.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar B Que – 20% off entire month of November (Military Families Month), plus free dessert on Veterans Dayfor veterans and active-duty military. Free dessert (on top of the 20% discount) on Veterans Day. Show military ID or proof of service. Excludes Thanksgiving Day, alcohol and catering. The 20% offer is valid for up to four guests. Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar B Que restaurants are located in several states in the western U.S. (see locations here).

Macaroni Grill – Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti for Veterans and Active Duty Nov. 11 with military ID.

Margaritas – Free entree on Veterans Day for veterans and active-duty military, plus their significant others (for up to two complimentary entrees — one for themselves, one for their significant other). Open til close (check local hours).

Max and Erma’s – Free cheeseburger meal for veterans and active military. Complimentary meal includes a half-pound hand-crushed cheeseburger with endless seasoned fries and a fountain drink.

McCormick & Schmick’s – Free entree on Sunday Nov. 5. Veterans and Gold Star honorees (parents and spouse) are eligible for this offer. Military identification required. Dine-in only. See free entree options here.

Mighty Kitchen – 20% off entire month of November (Military Families Month) for veterans and active-duty military. Free dessert (on top of the 20% discount) on Veterans Day. Show military ID or proof of service. Excludes Thanksgiving Day, alcohol and catering. The 20% offer is valid for up to four guests.

Mimi’s Cafe – Free entree for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. The free entree can be ordered from a special Mimi’s menu with purchase of beverage and proof of service.

Ninety Nine Restaurants – Free lunch for veterans and active military on Nov. 11. Purchase any entree and receive a free lunch from their 9 Real Size Entrees for $9.99 menu. Dine-in only, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with military ID.

O’Charley’s – Free meal for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. Free meal can be ordered from the restaurant’s $9.99 menu. Show military ID or proof of service.

Old Country Buffet – Ongoing daily discount of 15% for all active duty, reserve or retired military personnel in uniform or with a valid ID. In addition, on Military Monday, the service member can get a discount for up to three other family members. All you have to do it show proof of service – from a valid ID to a VA card to a photo of you in your uniform – and you can enjoy a discounted meal with your family.

Olive Garden – Free entree from a special menu to active-duty military and military veterans on Veterans Day. The special menu features six of Olive Garden’s most popular items. Entrees are served with unlimited homemade soup or famous house salad and warm, garlic breadsticks.

On the Border – Free combo meal for active and retired U.S. military on Saturday Nov. 11. Military guests will receive a free Choose 2 or Choose 3 Combo meal that includes their choice of enchiladas, crunchy or soft tacos, empanadas, chimichangas, soup, salad and more. Present a valid military ID or proof of service.

Panera Bread – Free breakfast sandwich at participating locations on Nov. 11. Available until 10 a.m. Show military ID. Not all locations are participating, so call in advance.

Primanti Bros. – Free Classic Primanti Bros. sandwich all day on Nov. 11. Dine-in orders only. You must provide proof of service, which includes: U.S. Uniform Services ID Card, current Leave and Earnings statement, veterans organization card, photograph in uniform, DD214, Citation or Commendation. Additional items (sides, beverage, desserts) not included.

Quaker Steak & Lube – Offering a variety of specials at participating locations nationwide on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Veterans and active-duty military members will have an opportunity to take advantage of deals including:

Free meal from a limited menu

Vets Eat Free (up to a certain dollar amount — either $10 or $12.99)

50% off a meal

25% off their meal at the Council Bluffs restaurant and 20% off at the Pinellas location.

Red Robin – Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Fries for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. No purchase necessary. Show proof of service. Dine-in only. See more details here.

Shoney’s – Free All-You-Care-To-Eat Breakfast Fresh Food Bar for all veterans and active military (who have a valid military ID). Takes place 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Veterans Day.

Sizzler – Free lunch for veterans and active-duty military Nov. 11 until 4 p.m. Show proof of military service to get a six-ounce tri-tip sirloin steak, Malibu Chicken or six jumbo crispy shrimp with a choice of side dish and beverage at participating locations. Beverage choices are coffee, iced tea or a fountain drink. Proof of service includes a U.S. military-issue or veterans group identification card, appearance in uniform or a photo of the person in uniform. Dine-in only.

Spaghetti Warehouse – Buy 1 Get 1 Free meal Nov. 10-12 with this printable coupon. Choose Lasagne, any Original Recipe Spaghetti entree or Grilled Chicken Alfredo. Served with sourdough bread and choice of salad or soup for lunch or dinner.

Texas Corral – Free meal and non-alcoholic beverage for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. View the Special Menu.

Texas Roadhouse – Free lunch on Saturday Nov. 11. Active, former or retired military can order from special Veterans Day Menu. Lunch includes choice of iced tea, sweet tea, soft drink or coffee. Present Military ID card, Veterans Affairs card or discharge papers. Dine-in only.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon – Free meal for military Nov. 11. Available 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with identification. Choose from a select menu. Includes free soft drink.

TGI Fridays – Free lunch-menu item up to $12 for those who have served. Promo runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. This promo also includes the Big Ribs entree in the half-rack portion. Military guests will also receive a $5 coupon for future use. Dine-in only.

Tijuana Flats – Free meal for veterans and active-duty military Nov. 11. Must show valid ID.

Village Inn – Free breakfast for veterans and active-duty military Nov. 11. Choose four items from their V.I.B. menu to create your breakfast. Available all day. Military ID required.

White Castle – Free combo meal, including breakfast combos, for all veterans and active military. This promotion will run all day Saturday November 11, 2017. No other purchase is required. Present military ID.

Wienerschnitzel – Free chili dog, small fries and a small Pepsi to all veterans and active-duty military on Saturday Nov. 11.

Appetizers, drinks and treats

Arooga’s – Free pretzel on Nov. 11 for veterans and active-duty military. Some locations excluded, or ending the promo at 4 p.m. Eligible orders for the free pretzel deal include Soft Pretzels with Fat Tire beer cheese, Arooga’s Crab Pretzel and Arooga’s Buffalo Pretzel.

Bonefish – Free Bang Bang Shrimp to military personnel in uniform or with military ID on Nov. 11.

Carrabba’s – Free appetizer for military personnel in uniform or with military ID on Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel – Complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Nov. 11 at all 640+ Cracker Barrel locations. Cracker Barrel is also running a giving campaign benefiting Operation Homefront. Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 11, it will donate 20% of proceeds from Lodge Cookware online and in store to Operation Homefront to help support military families.

Dunkin’ Donuts – Free donut for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. Show military ID. Not purchase necessary, while supplies last. Limit one per customer.

Huddle House – Free sweet cakes for the military on Nov. 11. Active and retired military, all day. Please provide military ID.

IHOP – Free order of Red, White & Blue Pancakes for retired and active-duty military personnel on Friday Nov. 10 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at participating IHOP locations. Veterans and active-duty military can receive their free Red, White & Blue Pancakes by showing proof of military service, including: U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (e.g., American Legion, VFW, etc.), photograph of self in U.S. military uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, military dog tags, and citation or commendation.

Joe’s Crab Shack – Print your coupon for a free appetizer on Veterans Day Nov 11 with purchase of an adult entree. Must print or show the coupon along with military ID.

Krispy Kreme – Free donut and small coffee for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. No purchase required.

Menchie’s – Free 6 oz. frozen yogurt for veterans and active-duty military Nov. 11. Military ID required.

Peet’s Coffee – One free drip or tea (any size) for veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Red Lobster – Free appetizer or dessert on Saturday Nov. 11, 2017, for veterans, active duty military and reservists. Show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer. Guests may choose their free appetizer or dessert from a special menu. The appetizers include: Sweet Chili Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheesesticks, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms, Lobster and Langostino Pizza and Signature Shrimp Cocktail. Desserts include: Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Key Lime Pie, Warm Apple Crostada, Chocolate Wave and Brownie Overboard.

Ruby’s Diner – One free adult entree for guests who present a valid military ID (Nov. 11, 2017). Valid for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Meal options include a Two Eggs Combo Breakfast (available until 11:30 a.m.) or the Classic Ruby Burger (available open to close). See full details and menu.

Ruby Tuesday – Free appetizer up to a $10 value for veterans, active duty and reserve service members on Saturday, Nov. 11. To participate, all military personnel can visit their favorite Ruby Tuesday, present military identification and let their server know which complimentary appetizer of their choice they would like to order. Note this offer is valid only for dine-in guests and is not available in Guam, Hawaii, Manhattan, airport and international locations.

Outback Steakhouse – Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage to guests with a military ID on Veterans Day. Military discount of 15% off totalfrom Nov. 12 – Dec. 31 with valid military ID.

World of Beer – Free beer for veterans and active-duty military (if legal), or $5 off. Present valid VA card or military ID on Nov. 11.

Retail discounts

Academy Sports & Outdoors – 10% off entire purchase for military members and Veterans, simply present your military ID at checkout. If you’re ordeing online, verify your military status with the Troop ID button on the Shopping Cart page. Once verified, your discount will be automatically applied to your order.

AvaCare Medical – This medical supplies store is offering 10% off on entire order on Nov. 11 with a valid military or veterans ID at checkout, use code: VET10 for the discount.

Great Clips – Free haircut for veterans and current military members on Nov. 11, or receive a free haircut card to use at a later date. Non-military customers who purchase a service on Veterans Day can receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran they know. Haircut cards are redeemable until Dec. 31.

Lowe’s – The home-improvement store offers an ongoing 10 percent off discount to active-duty military and veterans. You must enroll in the discount program to receive this benefit, and you can do so (and see more program details) here.

Macy’s – Up to 20% extra off your purchases, and limited-time specials running through Veterans Day.

Red Roof Inn – 40% off the room rate for online bookings for active-duty and retired military between Nov. 1 and Nov. 22. This “Home for the Holidays” discount is good for stays through the end of February 2018.

Splash Car Wash – Free car wash from Splash, which has 18 locations in New York and Connecticut, on Nov. 11. Veterans and active-duty military are eligible. Splash Car Wash is just one of the car-wash companies participating in Grace For Vets. To find more participating car-wash businesses near you, search here.

Sears – Up to 45% off on major and small appliances.

SportsClips – Free haircut with proof of service. Valid at participating locations only. See a map of participating locations here.

Target – 10% off entire purchase Nov. 7 – Nov. 11 for active-duty military and veterans. You must register in advance to verify your eligibility. Once you register, you’ll receive a coupon sent via email that can be used once by Nov. 11. Exclusions include alcohol and some toys and electronics.

Top Golf – Veterans and active-duty military are eligible for a 20% discount on memberships and 10% off Topgolf play. Must purchase at venue. Valid ID required.

Toys “R” Us – 15% off total store purchase through Saturday Nov. 11. Valid for all service men and women currently in the Military, reserves, dependents or retired.

Tractor Supply Co. – 15% off entire purchase on Nov. 11 for current and former military personnel. Present valid military ID or other proof of service.