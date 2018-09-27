Freeburg IL (KTRS) A vigil will be held at the accident site where a young teen was struck and killed. The Freeburg eighth grader who was killed while riding his bike, is identified as 14-year-old Mason Schmittling. The driver of the SUV that struck Schmittling is cooperating with police. Yesterday, family and friends constructed a memorial where the accident happened. Donations for funeral expenses are being accepted at Citizens Bank. The 6 p.m. vigil is at the intersection of North Main and State Street in Freeburg. Everyone attending is asked to wear blue.

Glenn Fuselier, KTRS News.