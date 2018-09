ST. PETERS (KTRS) Police in St. Peters say a Ft. Zumwalt High senior is charged with making a terrorist threat over social media … specifically, Snapchat … that he would bring gun to school yesterday (Thursday). The student later told police he was joking. Police never found any gun.

The student is identified as 17-year-old Parker Zollner of St. Peters. He has been charged with second degree terrorist threat and was held on $5,000 bond.