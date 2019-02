St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The visitation is today for a former Navy Seal from St. Louis who was killed in Syria.

Scott Wirtz was one of four Americans killed in a suicide bombing last month. The visitation will be held from noon until 8 p.m. at Ortmann Funeral Home in Creve Coeur. An additional visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral Basilica, followed by a memorial Mass at 1 a.m.

Wirtz will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.