Game day is coming, and while for you that might mean football and pulling out the jerseys, for me it means food and lots of it. Nothing goes better with the big game than some serious snacks, and these pretzel baked chicken tenders are perfect for your game day spread. The best part? These pretzel baked chicken tenders are crunchy without being fried. A healthier game day snack option? You bet it is. Take a look at how to make your own Pretzel Baked Chicken Tenders so you can get your game day snacking on.



You would be amazed at how well rosemary pairs with both mustard and chicken. I advise you to give it a try with this recipe and see how you like it. If you wish, you can omit the rosemary altogether. The choice is up to you.

Once done, remove the Pretzel Baked Chicken Tenders and allow them to cool. You can pair these tenders with a sauce of your choice, but a few suggestions are mustard, a honey mustard blend, or even hot sauce. They don’t have any heat to them, so choosing a spicy sauce might be ideal. Or if you prefer non spicy, even a mayo blend or ketchup works too.





These chicken tenders will be nice and crunchy, which is nice because the pretzel adds the crunch instead of frying grease. This makes them a healthier option if you still need to count calories on game day. You can pair them with other healthy grab and go snacks such as veggies and hummus, guacamole and baked chips, or even mixed nuts. They are an excellent snacking option even when you feel like you don’t have a ton of options.

Our Pretzel Baked Chicken Tenders are incredibly easy to make, require very few ingredients, and can be whipped up in a jiffy. Add them to your game day spread for a little extra crunch. Your guests are sure to enjoy them, you will just have to decide whether or not you want to share the recipe!