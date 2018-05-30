St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Amid Governor Eric Greitens’ announced resignation, an agreement has been reached in the computer tampering case against the Governor.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said she has been in contact with Greitens’ defense team and a resolution has been reached.

Gardner announced this in a released statement on Tuesday:

Today, Governor Eric Greitens announced his resignation as Missouri’s Governor.

The last several months have been difficult for all Missourians, not just those of us embroiled in these legal matters. In January, I opened an investigation in search of the truth. I believe it is essential for residents of the City of St. Louis and our state to have confidence in their leaders. I know my decision to charge Mr. Greitens in February and March with two felonies was met with both praise and criticism. As a prosecutor, my decisions must be based upon facts and evidence, regardless of the position or power of the accused. While that may have been unpopular at times, that’s my job.

I have been in contact with the Governor’s defense team over the past several days. We have reached a fair and just resolution of the pending charges. We will provide more information tomorrow.

I want to thank the individuals who have cooperated with these investigations over the past few months in our search for the truth, particularly those who were willing to stand up to power regardless of how stormy some days were.