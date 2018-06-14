St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is coming under fire for her decision to end prosecution of low-level marijuana crimes.

Gardner said that her office will review more than 1,200 pending cases in which suspects are accused of possessing under 100 grams of marijuana. She says most will be dismissed, except those with aggravating circumstances – this to allow her office to focus on more serious crimes.

However, Jeff Roorda of the St. Louis Police Officers Association calls Gardner’s decision alarming. He says 100 grams is an amount typically possessed by dealers, not users.