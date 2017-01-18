General Manger of Big Muddy Adventures Talks About Their Upcoming Appearance On “Booze Traveler”

Roo Yawitz, GM of Big Muddy Adventures, joined Martin and Randi to talk about their upcoming appearance on “Booze Traveler.” Big Muddy Adventures provides guided trips paddling the Great Rivers. For more information about their trips check out their website. The episode of “Booze Traveler” with air on Jan 23rd at 9pm on the Travel Channel.

By Brady Hempen