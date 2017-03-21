Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Jon Grayson \ Genesis Guitarist Talks About His Latest Work

Genesis Guitarist Talks About His Latest Work

Jon Grayson

Genesis Guitarist Talks About His Latest Work

Steve Hackett, former guitarist for Genesis, joined Jon Grayson to talk about the band and his latest work out titled The Night Siren.

Written by:
2017/03/21 1:29 PM

Steve Hackett, former guitarist for Genesis, joined Jon Grayson to talk about the band and his latest work out titled The Night Siren.

Steve Hackett 1

Tagged: , , , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By Brady Hempen

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!