By Glenn Fuselier

(KTRS) St. Louis Police are seeking help in identifying a young girl seen leaving a house where a man’s body was found on the porch in Central St. Louis County. Police say another man was found Critically shot inside the house on Leisure Lane. He was taken to the hospital and is clinging to life. Several weapons were found at the home. Police say this does not look like a murder-suicide, Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.