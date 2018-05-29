JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican leaders in the Missouri House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has “put the best interest” of the state’s residents first in deciding to resign.

House Speaker Todd Richardson, Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr, and Majority Leader Rob Vescovo issued a joint statement Tuesday, moments after Greitens announced he was stepping down Friday.

They said as public servants, their duty is to put the best interests of the people first and, “The Governor’s decision today honors that duty and allows Missouri to move forward.”

The three leaders also pledged to help ensure a smooth transition to power for Lt. Gov. Mike Parson as he takes over for Greitens.

They also thanked members of a special House investigatory committee and said for their “serious and professional” manner.

___

4:50 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he is resigning after months of what he called “legal harassment.”

The Republican governor made the startling announcement Tuesday. He will resign effective 5 p.m. Friday.

The resignation comes amid a special session in which the state Legislature is considering impeachment. Two potential criminal cases against Greitens remain unresolved.

Greitens said in a brief statement that the past few months have been “incredibly difficult” for him, his family and friends. He says that while he has made mistakes, he has broken no laws.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens on Feb. 22 on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The charge was dismissed earlier this month, but a special prosecutor was considering whether to refile charges. Prosecutors say Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair without her consent in 2015, before his election.

Greitens also was charged in April for allegedly using a charity donor list for political purposes.

___

4:30 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has resigned amid criminal and legislative investigations stemming from an extramarital affair and campaign finance questions.

The 44-year-old Rhodes Scholar and ex-Navy SEAL made the announcement Tuesday. The resignation takes effect Friday.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens on Feb. 22 on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The charge was dismissed during jury selection, but a special prosecutor was considering whether to refile charges. Prosecutors say he took a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair without her consent in 2015, before his election.

The woman told a legislative committee Greitens restrained, slapped, shoved and threatened her during sexual encounters.

The Missouri Legislature began meeting in special session less than two weeks ago to consider impeachment.

Greitens has denied criminal wrongdoing.

___

3:50 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who is facing possible impeachment over an extramarital affair and allegations of misuse of a charity donor list, will make a statement late Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Republican first-term governor says Greitens will make a statement at 4:15 p.m. in the governor’s office. Spokesman Parker Briden did not offer any further details.

The announcement came the same day Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that a secret group supporting Greitens, A New Missouri, must turn over correspondence and documents showing potential coordination between Greitens, his campaign committee and A New Missouri.

He also ordered it turn over documents on communications and expenditures by A New Missouri related to media advertising.

___

2:45 p.m.

An attorney for a secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is considering appealing a judge’s order for the group to comply with a legislative subpoena seeking documents.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled Tuesday that A New Missouri must turn over correspondence and documents showing potential coordination between Greitens, his campaign committee and A New Missouri.

He also ordered it turn over documents on communications and expenditures by A New Missouri related to media advertising.

Attorney Catherine Hanaway represents both Greitens’ campaign and A New Missouri. Hanaway said she was pleased Beetem allowed the redaction of donors’ names from the documents it must turn over. She said an appeal is under consideration.

The House committee is weighing whether to recommend Greitens’ impeachment for alleged campaign finance violations.

___

12:15 p.m.

A Republican consultant is testifying about efforts by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to lay the groundwork for a political campaign long before Greitens officially created a fundraising committee.

Consultant Michael Hafner was testifying Tuesday before a Missouri House investigatory committee considering whether to pursue impeachment proceedings against the Republican governor.

Committee members questioned Hafner about emails he had written and received arranging meetings for Greitens with potential donors and campaign vendors in 2014. Greitens didn’t formally launch a candidate exploratory committee until February 2015.

Hafner said Greitens’ promotional company paid him more than $500 for political work before Greitens’ political committee was formed.

State law requires candidates to form committees when they raise or spend more than $500.

___

10:45 a.m.

A judge says a secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by a legislative committee trying to determine whether to bring impeachment proceedings against the Republican governor.

The ruling Tuesday by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem applies to an organization called A New Missouri, a social welfare nonprofit created shortly after Greitens took office in order to support his agenda.

A House investigatory committee is seeking communications and documents showing potential coordination between Greitens, his campaign committee and A New Missouri. It also is seeking documents on communications and expenditures by A New Missouri related to media advertising.

An attorney for Greitens’ campaign and A New Missouri argued that the subpoena was beyond the scope of the committee’s investigation.