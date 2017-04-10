Gorsuch sworn in as nation’s 113th Supreme Court justice

WASHINGTON (AP) Justice Neil Gorsuch is thanking his former law clerks, family and friends as he is sworn into the Supreme Court during a White House ceremony. Gorsuch says of his former law clerks, “your names are etched in my heart forever.” The new justice joined President Donald Trump, members of the nation’s high court and […]
WASHINGTON (AP) Justice Neil Gorsuch is thanking his former law clerks, family and friends as he is sworn into the Supreme Court during a White House ceremony.
Gorsuch says of his former law clerks, “your names are etched in my heart forever.”
The new justice joined President Donald Trump, members of the nation’s high court and his family for a Rose Garden ceremony.
Gorsuch is thanking his family for their “perseverance and patience” and his mentor, Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom he served as a law clerk.
