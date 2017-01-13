Gov. Greitens declares state of emergency ahead of icy weather

( KTRS ) Governor Eric Greitens has declared a state of emergency and has activated the Missouri National Guard ahead of the incoming ice storm.

Gov. Greitens has also ordered MODOT to deploy its entire fleet of 1,500 trucks to clear roads, bridges, and highways during the weather event.

More than 3,500 first responders will be working 12-hour shifts.

Already, the Missouri Department of Public Safety has more than 100 generators set up across the state to be used in hardest hit areas.