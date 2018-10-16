St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) Governor Mike Parson continues his state tour to promote “Infrastructure Week.”

He made a stop in the St. Louis-area Tuesday morning to speak at the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry Workforce 2030 Conference Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel in north St. Louis County. Much of the Governor’s speech centered around Prop D, the Gas Tax increase.

“That gas tax of 2 1/2 cents for four years cost the average motorist a $1.25 a month.”

Parson encouraged those at the conference to promote Prop D, which will be on the November ballot. The measure calls for generating at least $288 million annually to the State Road Fund. It would also be used to fund the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Since taking office back in June, Parson has said his workforce development and infrastructure are among his top priorities.

Parson’s next stop will be at the MODOT Planning Partner’s Meeting in Springfield on Wednesday.