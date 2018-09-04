St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Governor Mike Parson says the upcoming special session is crucial to the future of the state of Missouri.

Parson is traveled the state on Tuesday to speak on the issues of STEM education and expanding drug treatment courts, which will be the focus of the special session. He made a stop at a St. Louis non-profit that provides training for tech careers called LaunchCode in the Central West End. It was there where he expressed how these issues work together.

“Believe it or not those drug courts are going to play a part in workforce development, cause what we should be trying to do instead of sentencing people to prison, we should be figuring how to be get them cleaned up and how to we get them into the workforce.” Parson explained.

The special session will begin on September 10th and is expected to end on September 14th. It will be held in conjunction with the annual veto session.

Parson also made stops in Springfield and in Hannibal.