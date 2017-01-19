Gov. Rauner wary of ‘Obamacare’ repeal without replacement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says President Barack Obama’s health care law has “massive flaws,” but he’s cautious about repeal “with nothing to replace it.”

Rauner spoke to reporters Wednesday after an event in Springfield. The Republican says he’s encouraging Illinois officials to talk with President-elect Donald Trump’s team and “encourage them to be thoughtful about it.” He says Republicans in Congress and Trump don’t yet agree on “how to change” the health law.

Illinois is among 31 states that expanded Medicaid under the law, covering about 340,000 Illinoisans.

Rauner says he’s heard proposals to turn over Medicaid funding to states with fewer restrictions as block grants. But he says Illinois “is not well positioned” for that because of what he calls past mismanagement of the Medicaid program.